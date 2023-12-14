Oregon’s top court hears arguments in suit filed by GOP senators seeking reelection after boycott

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has heard arguments in a lawsuit filed by Republican state senators who boycotted the Legislature earlier this year and want to run for reelection. The GOP senators are challenging the Secretary of State’s interpretation of a voter-approved constitutional amendment aimed at stopping legislative walkouts. The amendment bars lawmakers from reelection if they have more than 10 unexcused absences. Each of the senators who filed the lawsuit racked up more than 10 absences during a record six-week walkout this past legislative session. Lawyers for the lawmakers argued before the court Thursday that confusion over the wording of the constitutional amendment means they can run in 2024.

