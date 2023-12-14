Two-time ABA champion and Indiana Mr. Basketball winner George McGinnis dies at 73

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time ABA champion and three-time NBA All-Star George McGinnis has died. He was 73. McGinnis was considered one of the best prep players to play in the basketball-rich state of Indiana. He spent two seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers, earning third team All-American honors in the only season he actually played. McGinnis then became one of the first underclassmen to play professional basketball, joining the Indiana Pacers in 1971. He also played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets before finishing his 11-year career back with the Pacers. He was the ABA’s 1974-75 MVP and a three-time ABA All-Star.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.