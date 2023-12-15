Community Food Basket not receiving enough donations to help those in need

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Milk, bread, fruit—these are basic things people can take for granted sometimes. But for hundreds of people, their only way of getting these essentials is through the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls.

The Food Basket has been around since 1980. Its volunteers work hard to meet the emergency food needs of individuals and families who face for insecurity.

Unfortunately, the Food Basket is not receiving enough donations.

The Community Food Basket’s executive assistant, Danielle Steiner, says they served about 7,000 people in November this year.

“That’s about 1,600 families,” Steiner said. “The need is great and we can’t sustain the program if we can’t bring in more donations.”

Steiner says donations are down and inflation is up.

“Donations are always pouring in,” she said. “But they’re not always enough.”

Since the Food Basket doesn’t get any government funding, it might need to reduce its hours if it doesn’t get enough donations. That means they won't be as able to help those in need.

It’s good when people donate food. Money donations are always great. The Food Basket can stretch a dollar further. Steiner gave an analogy the Food Basket uses a lot.

“People want to donate a can of corn, I will gladly take your corn,” she said. “But if you give me a dollar, I can buy five cans of corn.”

People don’t need to just donate money and food. They can donate their time by volunteering and provide services to help maintain the building.

“It’s not just food that we are always in need of,” Steiner said. “We also need a plumber [and]… electricians. Building maintenances [come] at a cost.”

If food donations don’t come in, the Food Basket in Idaho Falls will need to buy food with the money that it could be using for building maintenance.

People can learn how to donate food, money, time and services at feedidahofalls.org.