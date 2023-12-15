John Thune Fast Facts
CNN Editorial Research
Here’s a look at the life of John Thune, Republican senator and Senate minority whip from South Dakota.
Personal
Birth date: January 7, 1961
Birth place: Pierre, South Dakota
Birth name: John Randolph Thune
Father: Harold Thune, schoolteacher
Mother: Yvonne “Pat” (Bodine) Thune, librarian
Marriage: Kimberley (Weems) Thune (1984-present)
Children: Larissa and Brittany
Education: Biola University, B.S. in Business Administration, 1983; University of South Dakota, M.B.A., 1984
Religion: Protestant
Timeline
1985-1987 – Legislative assistant for US Senator James Abdnor (R-South Dakota).
1987-1989 – Special assistant for the US Small Business Administration.
1989-1991 – Returns to South Dakota and serves as executive director for the South Dakota Republican Party.
1991-1993 – Appointed South Dakota state railroad director by South Dakota Governor George S. Mickelson.
1993-1996 – Executive Director of South Dakota Municipal League.
1996 – Elected to the US House of Representatives.
1997-2003 – Serves three terms in the US House of Representatives for South Dakota.
2002 – Runs for Senate against incumbent Democrat Tim Johnson, but loses narrowly.
2003-2004 – Works as lobbyist and consultant in Washington, DC.
January 2004 – Announces he will challenge Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-South Dakota) in the upcoming Senate race.
November 2004 – Wins Senate seat for South Dakota, defeating Daschle.
January 5, 2005 – Starts his term as US Senator for South Dakota.
June 2009-January 2012 – Senate Republican Policy Committee chairman.
November 2010 – Runs unopposed and wins reelection to the Senate.
February 22, 2011 – Announces that he will not seek the Republican presidential nomination for 2012.
December 13, 2011 – Elected Senate Republican Conference chairman and assumes the position on January 26, 2012.
November 13, 2014 – Reelected chairman of the Senate Republican Conference.
November 8, 2016 – Wins reelection to the US Senate.
November 14, 2018 – Elected Senate Republican Whip.
November 8, 2022 – Wins reelection to the US Senate.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.