No room at the inn? As holidays approach, migrants face eviction from New York City shelters
By PHILIP MARCELO
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — It could be a cold and grim New Year for thousands of migrant families living in New York City’s emergency shelter system. They are being told they need to clear out, with no guarantee they’ll be given a bed elsewhere. Homeless migrants and their children were limited to 60 days in city housing under an order issued in October by Mayor Eric Adams. The Democrat says the limit is necessary to relieve a shelter system overwhelmed by asylum-seekers. The city says families can reapply for another stay. There is no guarantee they’ll remain in the same location. Advocates say the policy will uproot vulnerable families during winter’s coldest months.