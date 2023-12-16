Order blocking enforcement of Ohio abortion ban stands after high court dismisses appeal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed the state’s challenge to a judge’s order that’s blocked enforcement of Ohio’s near-ban on abortions for the past 14 months. The ruling moves action in the case back to Hamilton County Common Pleas, where abortion clinics asked Judge Christian Jenkins this week to throw out the law — a ban on most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected — following the decision of the voters to approve enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution. The high court on Friday said the appeal was “dismissed due to a change in the law.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.