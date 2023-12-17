Auburn controls USC 91-75 in Bronny James’ first road game

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Aden Holloway scored 15 points with six assists and Jaylin Williams had 14 points to help Auburn beat USC 91-75 as the Trojans’ Bronny James continued to work his way back to the court after suffering cardiac arrest. The Tigers controlled the game most of the way Sunday in the first road appearance for James. The Trojans dropped their third straight game. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny James scored five points in 14 minutes, making 3 of 4 free throws late. He couldn’t corral the ball on an alley-oop chance in the final two minutes.

