Some Trump fake electors from 2020 haven’t faded away. They have roles in how the 2024 race is run

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (AP) — The man who will oversee elections in one rural county in Nevada next year is scheduled to be arraigned Monday along with five fellow Republicans on charges that they submitted false paperwork claiming Donald Trump had won the state in 2020. Jim Hindle said he has no plans to step down from his post in Storey County. He’s not alone. Arizona, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania also have Republicans who have been swept up in the fake electors scheme and continue to play roles in elections in their communities next year. Michigan is a rare example where one elector has been barred from running an election in the wake of the allegations.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

