15 suspected drug smugglers killed in clash with Thai soldiers near Myanmar border, officials say

BANGKOK (AP) — Fifteen suspected drug smugglers have been killed and about 2 million methamphetamine tablets seized in northern Thailand near the Myanmar border after a shootout with Thai soldiers. The acting secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board said the clash occurred on Saturday night after the local army received a tip that there would be smuggling activity near the border in Chiang Rai province. He said officers found a group of about 20 people carrying backpacks in the area and that after officers identified themselves and asked to inspect the bags, the group began shooting at them.

