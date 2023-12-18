From emotional support to business advice, winners of I Love My Librarian awards serve in many ways

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s winners of the I Love My Librarian Award took on a lot more than selecting books and fighting bans. Winners for 2024 include Diana Haneski at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who survived the 2018 shooting and is committed to emotional support for others. Fred Gitner at New York City’s Queens Public Library develops resources for immigrants and asylum-seekers. Gladys López-Soto draws upon her expertise in copyright law to aid aspiring entrepreneurs and inventors at the the University of Puerto Rico. The 10 honorees will receive $5,000 honors presented by the American Library Association.

