Lawsuit says Georgia’s lieutenant governor should be disqualified for acting as Trump elector

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is being asked to disqualify Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones from holding office because of Jones’ participation as an elector for Donald Trump in 2020. The judge says he we will rule later after hearing arguments on the case Monday. The lawsuit comes as a decision on prosecuting the Republican Jones on state charges remains in limbo for lack of a special prosecutor willing to take the case. Four voters say Jones is ineligible to hold office in Georgia because he violated his oath of office when he acted as an elector for Trump in December 2020. Democrat Joe Biden was certified as winning Georgia’s 16 electoral votes. Jones says the challenge is fueled by partisan politics.

