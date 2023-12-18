Senator’s son appears in court on new homicide charge from crash that killed North Dakota deputy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer has appeared in court on a new homicide charge in connection with the crash that killed a North Dakota sheriff’s deputy earlier this month. A state district court judge did not change the $500,000 cash bond she had set for Ian Cramer on Monday. She will schedule a preliminary hearing for him. His attorney says he is gathering information for a mental health evaluation. The judge last week approved the homicide charge, upgraded from the initial count of manslaughter in connection with the Dec. 6 death of Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.