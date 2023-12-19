Jeff Bezos’ rocket company launches experiments in first flight since 2022 crash

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket company has launched for the first time since a crash in 2022. The New Shepard rocket soared from West Texas on Tuesday, lifting a capsule full of experiments but no people. This time, the capsule made it to the fringes of space, exposing the experiments to a few minutes of weightlessness before parachuting back down to the desert. On the last flight, the rocket veered off course shortly after liftoff. The escape system saved the capsule, but the rocket was destroyed on impact. Many of the experiments flown Tuesday were on that failed flight.

