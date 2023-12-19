Migrant child’s death and other hospitalizations spark concern over shelter conditions

CHICAGO (AP) — The death of a 5-year-old migrant boy and reported illnesses in other children has raised fresh concerns about the living conditions and medical care provided for asylum-seekers arriving in Chicago. Four more people living in the same shelter — mostly children — were hospitalized with fevers this week. Medical professionals have worried for months about the disjointed healthcare system, saying new arrivals in the U.S. face numerous health issues. Jean Carlos Martinez, 5, was a resident at a shelter in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood when he suffered a medical emergency, then died shortly after arriving at a hospital Sunday afternoon.

By SOPHIA TAREEN and CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.