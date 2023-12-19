Nevada high court upholds sex abuse charges against ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that prosecutors in Las Vegas can proceed with their criminal case against “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse. Prosecutors accuse Chasing Horse of taking underage wives as the leader of a cult known as The Circle. The 18-count indictment accuses him of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for decades. But Chasing Horse and his lawyers argued that the sexual encounters were consensual. Proceedings in the case came to a halt earlier this year after Chasing Horse filed his appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court. He remains in custody at a county jail in Las Vegas and faces sexual abuse charges in four other jurisdictions.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.