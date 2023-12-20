Homeless numbers in Los Angeles could surge again, even as thousands move to temporary shelter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has moved over 21,000 homeless people into temporary shelter in the last year. Dozens of drug-plagued street encampments have been cleared. But the encouraging data are just a start, and it’s possible the number of homeless people in the nation’s second most populous city could go up again next year. The first-term Democrat was elected in 2022 promising to solve the long-running homeless crisis. But roughly 1 in 3 people who entered interim shelter this year drifted out of the system — and many probably back onto the streets. Encampments remain an all-too-familiar sight in many neighborhoods despite Bass’ efforts.

