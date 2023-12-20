Ryan Gosling reimagines his ‘Barbie’ power ballad ‘I’m Just Ken’ for Christmas, shares new EP
By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — She’s Barbie. He’s just Ken. And now, it’s Christmas. On Wednesday, Ryan Gosling — the Ken to Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” in the film — released the “I’m Just Ken” EP alongside collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. It features the original Grammy-nominated, ’80s-style power ballad from the movie, also titled “I’m Just Ken.” It also includes three remixes: the stripped down “I’m Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic),” the dance floor ready “I’m Just Ken (Purple Disco Machine Remix),” and the festive “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie).” The later was released with an official music video, a festive remix for the holiday season.