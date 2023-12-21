Dreaming of a white Christmas? Try Alaska. Meanwhile, some US ski areas struggle with rain

For most Americans dreaming of a white Christmas, this year’s prospects aren’t good. Although parts of the Rockies and Midwest already have snow or could get a fresh dusting by Monday, other parts of the country that are normally coated in white by this time of year are still sporting their drab, late-fall look. Among the areas more accustomed to snowy Decembers is the Northeast, where a powerful storm blew in this week and dumped heavy rain on the region’s ski areas, wreaking havoc on the snowpack. So where should snow lovers turn? Alaska, where Anchorage could break its Christmas Day 1994 record of 30 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

