EU pays the final tranche of Ukraine budget support for 2023. Future support is up in the air

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has paid the final tranche of a multibillion-euro support package to Ukraine to help keep its war-ravaged economy afloat this year. It’s unclear what financial help the EU might provide the country from January almost two years into the war. Hungary is blocking a plan to provide $55 billion in financial aid. And U.S. lawmakers are holding up an additional $61 billion for Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday that 2023 support had come to an end on Thursday. She offered no hint of what might happen next. EU leaders are set to meet on Feb. 1 to try to break the deadlock.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.