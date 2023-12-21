Jennifer Lopez says she and Ben Affleck have ‘PTSD’ from the spotlight on their early relationship

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Lopez says she and husband Ben Affleck have “PTSD” from the intense public spotlight on their relationship when they first dated two decades ago.

The singer explained in an interview with Variety why she decided to document their relationship on her new album and in the companion film, “This Is Me … Now.”

“As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it,” Lopez said.

She added, “We both have PTSD,” about the media frenzy the two caused early on and when they called off their first engagement in 2004.

They rekindled their relationship in April 2021 and married in 2022.

Lopez said, “But we’re older now. We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”

“This Is Me … Now” is a follow up to Lopez’s 2002 album “This Is Me … Then.” Both the album and the movie are set to drop Feb. 16, 2024.

It’s Lopez’s first studio album in ten years.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.