Russia’s foreign minister tours North Africa as anger toward the West swells across the region
By SAM METZ and BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA
Associated Press
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Russia is working to strengthen ties to North Africa and spread its narrative about Ukraine and Gaza as the United States’ popularity throughout the Arab World diminishes. As the two wars grind on, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Morocco and Tunisia this week in an effort to deepen ties between Moscow and Arab countries. Experts said the visits were a component of Russia’s broader strategy to expand the scope of its foreign policy and capitalize on the growing frustration with western powers, including the United States.