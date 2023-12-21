Shohei Ohtani is the AP Male Athlete of the Year for the 2nd time in 3 years

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has been named The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year for the second time in three years. Before the two-way superstar signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this month, he put together another incredible season for Japan’s national team at the World Baseball Classic and for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani led the AL with 44 homers and in several other categories, and he had the lowest opponents’ batting average on the mound until his season ended early due to an elbow injury. The Dodgers still gave Ohtani the biggest contract in professional sports history.

