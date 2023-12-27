

States with the strictest distracted driving laws

Every day, nine people in the United States die due to distracted driving, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Distracted driving comprises any activity that results in the driver taking their eyes off the road, whether it’s eating and drinking, adjusting car controls, smoking, or fumbling with the radio—but cellphone use is by far the most dangerous.

Sending a single text takes a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of five seconds, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. NHTSA further reports that in 2021, 8% of all fatal car crashes and 14% of injury-causing car crashes were attributable to distracted driving. However, it is important to note that because the majority of recorded distracted driving incidents are self-reported, these statistics are likely much higher.

The economic consequences of distracted driving are also significant. In a measure that includes quality-of-life valuations, medical costs, legal costs, emergency services, and property damage, NHTSA determined that distracted driving vehicle crashes resulted in a total economic loss of $395 billion in the United States in 2019.

The consequences of distracted driving have been long documented, but counteractive measures have made little more than a dent in the rate of fatal accidents. In 2017, 14% of all fatal distraction-based car crashes were attributed to cellphone use. In 2021, the most recent year this data was assimilated, it was 12%.

A 2019 study by the University of Adelaide’s Centre for Automotive Safety Research determined that such a slow rate of change may be due to the motivations underlying distracted driving. This includes feelings of obligation to respond quickly to electronic communications; a desire to use one’s time efficiently; the habitual nature of such behaviors; and overestimating one’s ability to drive safely in spite of distractions.

NHTSA aims to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving at a national level; however, related laws governing distracted driving are mandated at the state level. Interestingly, Arizona, Montana, and Missouri are the only states without a texting and driving ban that applies to drivers of all ages. Meanwhile, Delaware—which has the strictest distracted driving laws—is among the top 10 safest states for driving and issues the most distracted driving citations.

Using data from the Governors Highway Safety Association, Westfield compiled a list of states with the strictest driving laws. States were selected based on how strict their handheld, cellphone, and text message use while driving laws were.



Arkansas

– Handheld ban: school and work zones only

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Hawaii

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Indiana

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 21)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Louisiana

– Handheld ban: learner or intermediate license (regardless of age), drivers in school zones

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (drivers under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Maine

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (learner or intermediate license)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



New Hampshire

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Ohio

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Oregon

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Texas

– Handheld ban: yes, in school crossing zones and on public school property only

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Vermont

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Washington

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (learner or intermediate license)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



West Virginia

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18 w/ learner or intermediate license)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Georgia

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Virginia

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Arizona

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



California

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Connecticut

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Delaware

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (learner or intermediate license)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Washington D.C.

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (learners permit)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Illinois

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 19)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Maryland

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Massachusetts

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Michigan

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (handheld ban)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Minnesota

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (drivers with learner under 18 or provisional license)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



New Jersey

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (permit or provisional license)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Rhode Island

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban



Tennessee

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (learner or intermediate license)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

