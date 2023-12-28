Rivers remain high in parts of northern and central Europe after heavy rain

BERLIN (AP) — Parts of northern and central Europe continued to grapple with flooding as rivers remain swollen after heavy rain. A barrier near the German city of Magdeburg was opened for the first time in a decade to ease pressure from the Elbe River. In the neighboring Netherlands, the Rhine peaked far above normal levels at a village on the German border but was expected to drop significantly over the next week. In Hungary, the Danube spilled over its banks in Budapest. Heavy rain has compounded the effects of melting snow.

