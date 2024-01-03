Biden will start the year at sites of national trauma to warn about dire stakes of the 2024 election
By WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is starting the campaign year by evoking the Revolutionary War to mark the third anniversary of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and visiting the South Carolina church where a white gunman massacred Black parishioners. He’s seeking to present in the starkest possible terms an election he argues could determine the fate of American democracy. Biden is kicking off 2024 by delving into some of the country’s darkest moments rather than an upbeat affirmation of his record. Trump is the heavy favorite to win the GOP nomination. The former president’s team argues in turn that Biden is threatening democracy due to the indictments brought against Trump.