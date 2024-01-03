One attack, two interpretations: Biden and Trump both make the Jan. 6 riot a political rallying cry

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is spending the third anniversary of a mob of his supporters overrunning the U.S. Capitol by campaigning to win back the White House. He has two events in Iowa and repeats lies that seek to reframe how the country remembers the deadly insurrection. President Joe Biden is marking the same milestone on Friday in Philadelphia, where he’ll brand Trump and top supporters of his “Make America Great Again” movement as dire threats to American democracy. Both are talking about the same events in very different ways — with each offering framing they believe gives them a political advantage.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

