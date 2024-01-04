Backers of an effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system fined by campaign finance watchdog

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Supporters of an effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked choice voting system have been fined more than $94,000 after the commission that enforces state campaign finance rules found disclosure and other violations. The Anchorage Daily News reports that an attorney representing the opponents of ranked voting who were fined by the Alaska Public Offices Commission intend to challenge some of the commission’s findings in court. The commission’s decision was released Wednesday. It’s in response to complaints filed by Alaskans for Better Elections. The group backed the successful 2020 ballot initiative that instituted open primaries and ranked voting in general elections.

