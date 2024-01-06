China sanctions 5 US defense companies in response to US sanctions and arms sales to Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced sanctions on five American defense-related companies in response to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and U.S. sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals. A Foreign Ministry statement issued Sunday says the sanctions will freeze any property the companies have in China and prohibit organizations and individuals in China from doing business with them. The companies are BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, AeroVironment, ViaSat and Data Link Solutions. China regards the self-governing island of Taiwan off its east coast as a renegade province that must come under Beijing’s control at some point in the future.

