Information meeting taking place on Wednesday on Pocatello’s Historic Triangle Neighborhood

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Wednesday, Jan. 17, the City of Pocatello is inviting historians, residents, and the general public to an informational meeting regarding a project to document the Historic Triangle Neighborhood.

The City is working in collaboration with the Pocatello Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Bonneville Neighborhood Association.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. in the Bonneville Room at the Senior Activity Center located at 427 N 6th Avenue.

The City has received a $10,000 Gem State grant from the Idaho Humanities Council to prepare a documentary on the Historic Triangle Neighborhood and its importance to the history of Pocatello.

This project will include the collection of historical information and images as well as oral histories and interviews of those who lived in or have been associated with the Triangle Neighborhood.

In 2005, the City published a report entitled, The Triangle: A Slice of America, which was “intended to reveal and preserve the Triangle’s rich ethnic history.” This documentary would expand upon the original purpose and further reveal its importance of the Triangle to the identity of Pocatello. The 2005 report can be found on the City’s website at pocatello.gov/DocumentCenter/View/9388/The-Triangle-A-Slice-of-America-PDF.