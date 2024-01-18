Skip to Content
Car crashes into local business

KIFI
today at 4:16 PM
Published 3:47 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A car crashed into an Idaho Falls business Thursday morning.

Alpine Home Medical Supply Store on 25th and Channing Way was struck by a car around 10:30 a.m. The car crashed through the front window of the store.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle. The driver did not hit any other cars or bystanders, and no injuries were reported.

Alpine Home Medical employees said they planned on cleaning up the glass and continuing business for Thursday. They plan on boarding up the smashed window until the glass can be replaced.

