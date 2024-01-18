Over 580,000 beds are under recall because they can break or collapse during use

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a half a million beds sold at retailers like Walmart and Wayfair are under recall because they can break during use, which has resulted in dozens of injuries. The recall impacts several different models and sizes of upholstered low profile standard and platform beds from Home Design, Inc. The furniture wholesaler says it has received 128 reports of these beds breaking, sagging or collapsing when used, including 36 unspecified injuries to date. Both Home Design and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission are urging consumers with the now-recalled beds to stop using them immediately — and contact the company for a free repair kit.

