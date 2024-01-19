A jury deadlock brings mistrial in case of an ex-Los Angeles police officer in a 2019 fatal shooting

INDIO, Calif. (AP) — A jury deadlock has led to a mistrial in the voluntary manslaughter case against an off-duty Los Angeles police officer. Salvador Sanchez is accused of fatally shooting a mentally ill man who attacked him in a Costco store in 2019. The Southern California News Group reports that the state attorney general’s office on Thursday declined to say whether it will retry the case. Sanchez was holding his young son when he was knocked down from behind by Kenneth French. A family lawyer has said French was nonverbal and had recently been taken off his medication due to other health issues.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.