Georgia Senate passes a panel with subpoena power to investigate District Attorney Fani Willis

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state Senate is creating a special committee to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The panel was approved Friday on a 30-19 vote. Republican senators say the panel is needed to determine whether the Democratic district attorney misspent state tax money in her prosecution of former President Donald Trump and others. The committee can’t directly sanction Willis. Democrats denounce it as a partisan attempt to try to play to Trump and his supporters. Trump has joined an effort to have Willis, special prosecutor Nathan Wade and their offices thrown off the case. A lawyer for defendant Michael Roman accuses Willis of having an inappropriate romantic relationship with Wade that resulted in a conflict of interest.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.