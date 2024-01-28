The popularity of a far-right party produces counter-rallies across Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in Germany turned out for a third weekend to protest the popularity and policies of the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD party. A rally in Hamburg took place Sunday with a theme of “For diversity and our democracy – Hamburg stands united against the AfD.” Organizers said that up to 100,000 people marched through the northern city. Another 100,000 people rallied in Duesseldorf on Saturday. The pro-democracy demonstrations started two weeks ago after the investigative journalists’ group Correctiv reported that some Alternative for Germany members attended a meeting where right-wing extremists discussed deporting millions of immigrants. Anxiety over the party’s increasing popularity has also catalyzed anti-AfD events.

