Norfolk Southern is 1st big freight railway to let workers use anonymous federal safety hotline
By JOSH FUNK
Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — About 1,000 Norfolk Southern engineers and conductors will soon be able to report safety concerns anonymously through a federal system without any fear of discipline. Norfolk Southern is the first major freight railroad to follow through on promises made in the wake of the fiery eastern Ohio derailment last February to join the Federal Railroad Administration’s program. The one-year pilot agreement is limited to members of just two unions who work in Atlanta, Georgia; Elkhart, Indiana; and Roanoke, Virginia. Federal officials who urged the railroads to do more to improve safety touted the agreement Monday as a breakthrough coming just days before the one-year anniversary of the disastrous Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine.