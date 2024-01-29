Repairs continue on Bannock County Historical Museum

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Historical Museum is undergoing some major renovations.

The museum is currently closed and has been under repair for over a month.

"About two years ago, we noticed that there was a leak in the roof," said museum Assistant Director Debbie Mullins. "So we went to the county and they decided to repair the roof."

But when the county went to work, they noticed the damage was worse then they thought.

"Once the new roof was on, we noticed the interior damage that needed to be fixed," Mullins said. "They started in December to fix all the interior damage to the roof."

Fixing the damage was not the only priority. The entire building from head to toe is covered up to help secure some of Bannock County's most important pieces of history.

"You have to make sure that all your artifacts are preserved and put away so they don't get damaged, because a lot of the stuff that we have up here is irreplaceable," Mullins said.

Mullins says the renovation process has been more intense than anticipated, with little room to work and minimal space for what's on display and what's in storage.

But Mullins says it's not all bad news.

"We wanted to get up lights onto our canopy and we could not figure out a way to do it," Mullins said. "So the best thing that has really come out of this renovation is that they opened up the roof. We can get lights up there now."

Mullins says there is no set date for the renovations to be completed, but says they do hope to have it done by the end of February.