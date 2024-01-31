The bodies of 9 Pakistanis killed by unknown gunmen in Iran have been repatriated

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — The bodies of nine Pakistani laborers killed by gunmen in Iran have been returned to Pakistan. It was still unclear who was behind the attack Saturday in a home in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province. Three Pakistanis wounded in the attack are still in an Iranian hospital. A government administrator said Tehran handed over the bodies of the slain men at the Taftan border crossing Thursday and they’ll later be sent to their hometowns. The killings had occurred as tensions erupted between Pakistan and Iran. After they engaged in tit-for-tat attacks, both countries agreed to improve their security cooperation.

