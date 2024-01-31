U of I researcher to help update national alcohol guidelines

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - A researcher from the University of Idaho is now part of an effort to update Alcohol Guidelines for Americans.

Doctor Shelley McGuire, a Professor of Nutrition and the director of the Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences at the University of Idaho, has been chosen to serve on a committee of experts.

The nine of them will review scientific literature to guide updates on alcohol consumption for the next edition of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Their conclusions will be used to formulate national guidance on what Americans should or should not consume.

“It will inform things like the dietary guidelines for Americans, WIC, a lot of other federally funded programs,” McGuire said. “So actually, there there is quite a bit of national interest in this because our our conclusions will be used to set policy.”

The current guidelines advise pregnant women to not drink alcohol. However, their breastfeeding recommendations are vague.

Dr. McGuire is a leading researcher of human milk science. Her expertise will help the committee handle questions about how alcohol consumption affects lactation on milk composition and quality, as well as infant development and postpartum weight loss.

The committee will also summarize literature effects on obesity, cancer risk and other health issues. Since the U.S. has a large alcohol industry, the committee’s actions will have major political ramifications.

McGuire says if the federal government says breastfeeding women should not drink, then there are three lifespan phases people should not drink during.

McGuire says she and the other scientists she will work with are very objective. Their conclusions will be fully based on the literature.

“Nothing else, not on opinions, not on…what we think might be true. Our conclusions will be based on science.”

