Bonneville Prosecuting Attorney to seek Death Penalty in Chris Foiles case

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Bonneville Prosecuting Attorney News Release) - Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal filed notice today of the State’s Intent to Seek the Death Penalty in the case of Chris Brandon Foiles.

Foiles was indicted by a Bonneville County Grand Jury on January 25, 2024, for the First Degree Murder of Megan Ashley Stedman.

“First Degree Murder is a capital offense in Idaho, but state law requires that the State give advance notice if it intends to seek the death penalty,” Neal explained.

“The death penalty requires a finding of at least one aggravated factor from a list found in Idaho law,” Neal added.

The State’s notice must give notice of one or more of the aggravating circumstances from Idaho Code §19-2515 which are the basis for the decision to seek the death penalty.

The notice was filed in conjunction with the arraignment of Foiles on the indictment which is scheduled for today before the honorable District Judge Michael Whyte.