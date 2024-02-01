Skip to Content
News

Man killed in accident involving Sheriff’s patrol vehicle

MGN Online
By
today at 5:36 PM
Published 5:52 PM

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - An accident involving a Binghan County Sheriff's deputy is under investigation.

The accident happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of N 1100 East in Bingham County, south of Goshen.

Idaho State Police reported the male driver of an F-250 pickup was killed in the accident. A female passenger in the pickup and the female deputy in a marked SUV were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

ISP says the factors and dynamics of the accident are under investigation. They said the two in the pickup were not wearing their seatbelts.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content