New Hampshire school worker is charged with assaulting 7-year-olds, weeks after similar incident

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been charged with assaulting two 7-year-old children at an elementary school, two weeks after similar charges were filed against another worker at the school. Manchester Police say witnesses saw the 24-year-old behavior technician at Parker-Varney Elementary School throw a 7-year-old boy to the ground, causing him facial injuries. Police say he also put a 7-year-old girl onto the floor in a hard manner, but she wasn’t injured. The charges come after another behavioral worker was charged with assaulting a 7-year-old student at the same school in an unrelated incident. Both men worked for Applied ABC, a contracted provider for the Manchester School District.

