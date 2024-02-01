Taylor Swift could make it to the Super Bowl from Tokyo. Finding private jet parking, that’s tricky.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — If Taylor Swift is jetting from her upcoming concert in Tokyo to Las Vegas to see boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl, she’d better already have a place to park her plane. Officials at Harry Reid International Airport and the FAA say space for aircraft parking in and around Las Vegas has been spoken for. Four airports in the area have a combined 475 parking spots. By comparison, the Phoenix area where the Super Bowl was played in 2023 had 1,100 and all sold out. Pilots flying into Las Vegas still might be able to drop passengers off and park at other airports in the region.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.