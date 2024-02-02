Bridal Expo coming to Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A Bridal Expo is coming to Rexburg helping 2024 and future brides get a good look at vendors and resources in the area to plan a successful wedding day.

The event is the first of its kind according Rexburg Brides founders Tabi Hernandez and Emma Cramer.

First 20 "2024 brides" in line get a swag bag full of goodies and discounts.

The Rexburg Bridal Expo is on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 12 to 6 p.m. at The Atrium at Hemming Village, located at 160 West 2nd Street #207.