Sheriff: Volusia man led deputies on multi-county chase with 2 toddlers in back seat

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DELTONA, Florida (WESH) — A Seminole County man is accused of leading deputies on a chase through two counties with two toddlers in the backseat of his car.

Deputies say they tried to pull over 25-year-old Timothy Breedlove near Doyle Road in Deltona on Sunday for an expired registration.

They say he refused to stop and then got on I-4 and headed toward Seminole County.

Deputies used stop sticks to flatten his tires. As he was driving, metal and rubber pieces were flying off his car. Both passenger-side tires came off the rims. After 38 miles, he eventually pulled over.

In the body cam video, we see police ask Breedlove to get on the ground. He lays face down and is handcuffed.

That’s when police discovered there was a woman and two toddlers in the car with him. They were upset and crying and were not injured.

Deputies say Breedlove told them he “has been having a hard time lately and just wanted to go celebrate his daughter’s birthday at the beach.”

Breedlove was arrested on several charges, including fleeing and eluding, two counts of aggravated child abuse, three counts of false imprisonment, and driving on a suspended license.

He is currently in the Seminole County jail on no bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.