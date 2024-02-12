City of Pocatello accepting applications for Lead Safe & Healthy Homes Program

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello was at the forefront of lead remediation programs in Idaho, becoming the first municipality in the state to be awarded a $1.5 million HUD-funded grant in 2018.

In 2021, HUD awarded $2.7 million for its Lead Safe & Healthy Homes Program. Through the Lead Safe & Healthy Homes effort, the city provides lead-based paint hazard control to homeowners and renters via licensed and certified contractors at no cost. So far, nearly 100 homes have been certified lead-safe.

The 2021 grant will also provide Healthy Homes Supplemental Funding to improve living conditions beyond lead-based paint hazards. Those residents who qualify for the lead-based paint program will also be eligible for Healthy Homes grants to improve health and safety, including smoke and carbon monoxide detector installation, mold or asbestos remediation, and more.

To be eligible for the City of Pocatello Lead Safe & Healthy Homes program;

· Property was built before 1978

· Meet Federal income guidelines

· Property within Pocatello City limits

· A child age 5 or under lives or spends time in the home OR

· A pregnant woman lives in the home

Once an applicant is approved for the program, the home will be tested for lead-based paint hazards. If hazards are found, the homeowner will be relocated at no cost to them while the work is completed. Following completion of the project, a lead risk assessor will ensure that all lead-based paint hazards are cleared from the home.

For more information on the program and how to apply, visit here.