Murder trial finally begins for Brad Compher accused of killing Nori Jones nearly 20 years ago

Jury selection is underway in Bannock County for a Pocatello man accused of murdering Nori Jones in 2004.

Bradley Scott Compher is accused of First Degree Murder in the stabbing death of 25-year-old Jones.

Jury selection is being held at the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center to make room for the 200 potential jurors.

The murder case has been pushed back for years because of competency issues with Compher and several other issues with the case.

Police say DNA evidence linked him to the crime in 2014.

There are more than 145 witnesses. Many of them will testify to key DNA, fingerprint, and other forensic evidence essential in the case, but because it has been so long, many of them have moved or retired.

Judge Javier Gabiola will preside over the trial.

14 jurors will be selected to hear the case. The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.