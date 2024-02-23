A local mother sharing her family’s challenges to inspire others in a new book

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – Last summer you met Romey; a 7-year-old overcoming the struggles of Type 1 Diabetes with a positive attitude.

Her mother always telling her, "You are a match for your mountain." Now she's hoping to share that message.

For the Ternus family, it's all about finding the magic in the journey, no matter how difficult.

Now, they're sharing the story of perseverance and determination in a book called 'You are a Match for your Mountain.'

Jeminee Ternus Romey's mom and author of the book says, "The story naturally kind of unfolded itself as a child who is asked to take on something that feels too hard to bear. Falls too big for them. And through her small steps and the help along the way, she gets to the top and she realizes that she can do it."

The mountains representing challenges and the long journey it takes to get to the top. But some challenges don't stop when you get there.

"My 'mountain' is diabetes," Romey says, "It can get hard most of the time."

"With something like an autoimmune disease. You can't just like, tie it up with a bow and leave it behind. It's with us for ever. And so we're constantly needed. You know, we kind of go through the cycle of like, 'Oh, this part's really hard,'" Jeminee says.

Jeminee describes the book as "a children's book for adults."

The message of hope not only in the words, but also the illustrations. Tessa Brown the illustrator says, "It was really sweet to have Ro in my mind as I painted it. And just all the children and parents that go through so many hard things and would do it again and again because they have courage and love and their 'mountain' called them."

In the book, the little girl gains new friends and experiences along the way, emphasizing the importance of finding and utilizing support throughout life. Just like Romey has.

How she climbs her 'mountain?' "I remember that i have a family to help me. My omnipod and dexcom also give me support," she says.

The book also encouraging people to find joy on the climb and celebrate the little wins.

'You are a match for your Mountain' can be found online on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and in local stores like Sweet Cedar, Letti Boutique, Glean Coffee Co. and Hooga Place.