How to protect yourself from pickpocketing

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - More than 400,000 pickpocketing incidents happen every day, says havengear.com.

A team of pickpockets were caught on camera at a Winco in Lewiston. They have been reportedly sighted throughout the region.

A study shows more than a hundred pickpocketing incidents were reported in 2022. Pickpocketing incidents in Idaho happened mostly in homes and stores.

Pickpockets frequently work in teams—one person steals while another distracts by physically bumping, sandwiching or getting the victim’s attention.

Pickpockets are more likely to steal in crowded areas like shopping malls, public events, transportation hubs and restaurants.

People are recommended to not wear expensive watches or jewelry in crowded spaces, keep wallets and valuables in their front pockets and watch out for when people enter their intimate space of 18 inches or closer.

Many people do not realize they have been pickpocketed until their debit and credit cards have already been charged. Make sure to regularly check your wallets and bank statements. If you have been pickpocketed, report it to the police immediately.