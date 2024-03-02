Idaho Republics vote for who they want to be their presidential candidate

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Idaho Republicans went to the polls Saturday to participate in the Idaho G.O.P caucus. Many of them braved the weather making sure their voice was heard in chosing who they wanted to represent them in the upcoming presidential ballot.

"Hey let's go do something, to get a voice out there for the people a caucus is the only thing they could do to say, hey, we want, you know, certain a certain candidate to represent us. so that's why I'm here," said Chad Christensen.

"I think it's really important that we have a voice in who our leaders are because they determine our quality of life. They determine so much about our future and the future of our children," said Jenafer Snyder.

Others were impacted by the weather.

"On my facebook page about this caucus, if people are like, i've got to get out of here, come snowed in," Christensen said.

"The weather has certainly affected the amount of people that have showed up there. we're about seven and a half people in and out. When i was here, but everybody came in," Stephanie Lucas from Local News 8 and is a registered Republican.

A caucus is a little different in how it functions.

"There were cards. You got it filled out, which one of the six candidates, even if those candidates have dropped off, there's dropped out. There's still six candidates. You filled out the little circle. So the name of the candidate that you would like on the November ballot for the presidential candidate for the Republican Party, and then you drop it in a little box. That's that's the basics now. The entire situation is you go in, you get a stamp on your hands. Right. You get your card. You fill out the name you would like, and then you drop it in the box," Lucas said.

Snyder shared how she had a caucus experience in Colrado but preferred what she experienced in Idaho.

"We did one in Colorado where a large group of people in our area sat together and discussed and debated and together we chose one candidate. like this one better because the kids come when it's convenient and vote," Snyder said.

After all of the results have been calculated Donald Trump will be the republican Idaho wants to be their president.