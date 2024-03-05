Guns N’ Hoses hockey fundraiser kicks off Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association (IFYHA) is holding its first ever Guns N' Hoses Fundraiser at the Mountain America Center Wednesday. The event theme represents the long-standing rivalry between police and fire departments and is meant to encourage fun-loving competition. Proceeds will benefit the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation and IFYHA.

According to the Mountain America Center event release, "The IFYHA Varsity team is excited to announce that they have been selected to represent the state of Idaho at the USA Hockey-Chipotle National Championship in West Chester, PA! Funds raised will go directly towards covering fees associated with taking the team to Nationals this year and in the future."

Event Details:

Date: March 6th, 2024

March 6th, 2024 Time: Doors open at 5, Puck Drop at 6:15

Doors open at 5, Puck Drop at 6:15 Where: Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center

Guns N' Hoses tickets are still available in Ticketmaster. For more event details, visit the Mountain America website.